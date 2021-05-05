Traffic

210 Freeway crash: 1 killed after semi-truck overturns in Fontana, spilling sand and closing lanes

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead after semi-truck overturns on 210 Freeway crash in Fontana

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the 210 Freeway in Fontana, where a semi-truck overturned and spilled its payload of sand into westbound lanes.

The collision, which also involved a white Tesla, occurred about 2:35 a.m. near Citrus Avenue and prompted a SigAlert, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene but was not immediately identified.

The CHP initially closed all westbound lanes at the scene before later reopening one of them to slowed traffic. It was unclear when the other lanes would be reopened.

The shutdown caused a mileslong backup on the freeway as the morning commute got underway.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., Caltrans announced that all lanes except the HOV lane were reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfontanasan bernardino countytraffic fatalitieschpsemi crashi 210
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News