Pedestrian fatally struck on 215 Freeway in San Bernardino; all NB lanes closed

The crash resulted in heavy delays in the area. All traffic is being diverted off at 5th Street.
The crash was reported shortly after 4 a.m. when a pedestrian crossed onto the freeway and was struck by a blue and white semi with a trailer attached, according to the California Highway Patrol.
SIG ALERT (SAN BERNARDINO) NB I-215 AT Fifth ST., All lanes are shut down. All traffic is being diverted off at Fifth St., due to a police investigation. Unknown duration. Expect delays and use alternate routes. @TotalTrafficLA @knxnews @Caltrans8— CHP Inland Communications Center (@chpinland_comm) January 12, 2022
The investigation is ongoing. The CHP urges drivers to expect delays and use alternate routes. It's unknown when the freeway is expected to be fully reopened.
No further details were immediately known.
January 12, 2022