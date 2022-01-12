Pedestrian fatally struck on 215 Freeway in San Bernardino; all NB lanes closed

SIG ALERT (SAN BERNARDINO) NB I-215 AT Fifth ST., All lanes are shut down. All traffic is being diverted off at Fifth St., due to a police investigation. Unknown duration. Expect delays and use alternate routes. @TotalTrafficLA @knxnews @Caltrans8 — CHP Inland Communications Center (@chpinland_comm) January 12, 2022

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A deadly crash involving a semitrailer and a pedestrian shut down all northbound lanes of the 215 Freeway near 5th Street in San Bernardino on Wednesday morning, authorities said.The crash resulted in heavy delays in the area. All traffic is being diverted off at 5th Street.The crash was reported shortly after 4 a.m. when a pedestrian crossed onto the freeway and was struck by a blue and white semi with a trailer attached, according to the California Highway Patrol.The investigation is ongoing. The CHP urges drivers to expect delays and use alternate routes. It's unknown when the freeway is expected to be fully reopened.No further details were immediately known.