Father of 7 killed by hit-and-run driver after running out of gas on 215 Freeway in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A devastated family wants justice after a husband and father of seven was hit and killed on the 215 Freeway in Riverside.

The hit-and-run crash happened early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. A car was traveling southbound near the 91 Freeway when the driver hit a man who was on the shoulder refilling his tank after he ran out of gas.

The victim was identified by family members as Gilberto Sotelo of Lake Elsinore. They say he was thrown about 30 feet as a result of the impact.

His brother, Jesus Sotelo Jr., said he had just fixed the car he was driving so the fuel gauge wasn't working properly at the time.

The 38-year-old's wife and and one of their children were in a separate truck and witnessed the crash.

"It didn't register that my brother was hit, she just realized that he wasn't there anymore."

While they were waiting for emergency crews to arrive, family members say a person who is believed to be homeless pick-pocketed Sotelo's lifeless body.

"You try not to lose your faith in humanity but from the person that did this to the transient that decided to take advantage of a pretty bad situation to try to benefit themselves.. It's a pretty bad situation," said Sotelo Jr.

Sotelo Jr. said that person stole his brother's cellphone and credit cards, which they tried to use shortly after the incident.

Meanwhile, the driver who hit Sotelo fled the scene and has not been found. Authorities found broken parts of a blue Honda SUV or truck at the scene.

The victim's brother is now pleading with that driver to come forward.

"If there's any decency in you, just turn yourself in because they're going find you and if they find you it's going to be worse. It's going to be worse," he said.

The family is now raising money for funeral expenses through a GoFundMe page.