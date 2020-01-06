Oxnard shooting leaves 22-year-old man dead

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway after 22-year-old man was fatally shot in Oxnard Sunday evening, police said.

Oxnard police responded to the 200 block of South Marquita Street at about 9:40 p.m. regarding a shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, according to news release from the department.

The man was taken to the Ventura County Medical Center by paramedics, and later died from his injuries.

No description of the suspect or suspects was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oxnard police at (805) 385-7600.

A $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction is being offered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oxnardventura countyfatal shootinghomicide investigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wounded in shooting at Northridge Yard House
'1917,' 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood' win Golden Globes
Strong, potentially damaging winds whip through SoCal
5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
American family attacked in Mexico, child killed
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
Suspect sought after attempted carjacking in Simi Valley
Show More
LA is 127th best place in U.S. to find a job in 2020
Burglary suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Alhambra
Awkwafina makes history with Golden Globe win
Woman arrested after allegedly taking kids from foster mother in Palmdale
Mike Bloomberg campaigning in SoCal
More TOP STORIES News