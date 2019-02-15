220 pounds of cocaine seized from ships at Port Hueneme

Federal agents seized more than 220 pounds of cocaine hidden in cargo ships that arrived in SoCal from Ecuador and Guatemala last month. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

By ABC7.com staff
PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KABC) --
Federal agents seized more than 220 pounds of cocaine hidden in cargo ships that arrived from Central America at Port Hueneme last month, officials say.

The narcotics were found in two separate ships.

On Jan. 22, Customs and Border Protection agents boarded a vessel that had arrived in Southern California from Ecuador. They say they found 80 bundles of cocaine that weighed about 204 pounds hidden in the ship's floorboards.

A week later, officers found seven bundles of cocaine weighing 17 pounds hidden in the floorboards of a cargo vessel from Guatemala.

"This is the largest drug seizure at Port Hueneme in the last quarter of a century," said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, CBP Port Director of the LA/Long Beach Seaport, and Port Hueneme.

No arrests have yet been made, but the investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cocainedrugsPort HuenemeVentura County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Aranda Briones case: 2 brothers charged with murder
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Police: 2 persons of interest in Jussie Smollett case released without charges
'Good Doctor's' Freddie Highmore directs 1st episode
LA County to replace downtown jail with mental health center
Los Angeles leaders continue to work on rodent problem in City Hall
Light rain lingers across SoCal on Friday
Payless to close all 2,100 stores, have liquidation sales
Show More
Australian woman grows enormous cabbage
Parents name baby Los Angeles Strong Heart for special surgeries at CHLA
LAPD release bodycam footage of New Year's Day officer-involved shooting
SoCal schools mark 'No One Eats Alone Day'
OC triple homicide victims ID'd as suspect's parents, housekeeper
More News