Federal agents seized more than 220 pounds of cocaine hidden in cargo ships that arrived from Central America at Port Hueneme last month, officials say.The narcotics were found in two separate ships.On Jan. 22, Customs and Border Protection agents boarded a vessel that had arrived in Southern California from Ecuador. They say they found 80 bundles of cocaine that weighed about 204 pounds hidden in the ship's floorboards.A week later, officers found seven bundles of cocaine weighing 17 pounds hidden in the floorboards of a cargo vessel from Guatemala."This is the largest drug seizure at Port Hueneme in the last quarter of a century," said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, CBP Port Director of the LA/Long Beach Seaport, and Port Hueneme.No arrests have yet been made, but the investigation is ongoing.