Suspect sought in shooting death of 24-year-old San Bernardino middle school teacher

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A search was underway for the person who shot and killed a 24-year-old teacher near a San Bernardino park.

Police responded to a call of a reported shooting on 30th and Flores streets, near Delmann Heights Park, early Saturday morning.

The victim, identified as San Bernardino resident Nancy Magana, was transported to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Magana was sitting inside her truck with her boyfriend and 5-year-old son in when someone opened fire, according to the San Bernardino Sun.

Family members said she was a teacher at Del Vallejo Middle School.

Dale Marsden, Superintendent of the San Bernaridio City Unified School District, called her death "tragic" in a tweet.

An active investigation was underway as police searched for the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Bernardino detectives at (909) 384 -5655 or (909) 384-5613.
