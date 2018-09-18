3 arrested in allegedly fraudulent funeral fund scam in Victorville

Richard Navarrete, 20, and two 14-year-old boys were arrested for allegedly collecting donations by falsely claiming a young boy's death. (Victorville Police Department)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. --
The signs being held by three people along a Southern California desert interstate said "Funeral Donations," ''Anything is a blessing" and had photos of a little boy. "RIP Johnny," one sign noted.

But when Victorville police investigated Monday they discovered the little boy was not deceased and that water bottles held by the trio contained cash allegedly donated as a result of the fraudulent signs.

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department press release says a 20-year-old man and two 14-year-old boys were arrested for investigation of theft by false pretenses.

The adult suspect has been identified as Richard Navarrete of San Bernardino.

The department says deputies contacted one victim of the scheme who was nearby the scene on U.S. 395 and they are seeking others.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911.
