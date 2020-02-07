1 dead, 3 injured after fire erupts at motel in Mid-City

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person is dead and at least three others are severely injured after a fire erupted at a motel in Mid-City early Friday morning, officials said.Crews responded to 8686 Venice Blvd. at approximately 2 a.m. as both of the motel's floors were burning, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.One person died, and two people - a man and a woman - were in grave condition, officials said. A fourth person was in critical condition.About 105 firefighters responded to the blaze.Firefighters knocked down the flames in approximately 39 minutes.It was not immediately known how the fire started, although an investigation is underway.No firefighters were injured.