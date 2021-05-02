At least 3 injured after drive-by shooting at popular Sherman Oaks bar

The shooting comes on the first weekend bars in Los Angeles County have been allowed to stay open later.
EMBED <>More Videos

At least 3 injured after drive-by shooting at Sherman Oaks bar

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least three people were injured in a shooting outside a popular bar in Sherman Oaks early Sunday morning, police say.

Los Angeles police say the incident started as a verbal altercation that turned physical around 2 a.m. at The Woodman on Ventura Boulevard. At some point, a drive-by shooting occurred, and someone in the crowd fired shots at the car, according to authorities.

Two people were transported to an area hospital, and a third was taken by friends to receive treatment. All three suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The victims, who have not been identified, are two men and a woman, according to officials.

Los Angeles County lifts restrictions on operating hours for bars, breweries and wineries
EMBED More News Videos

L.A. County again eased its COVID-19 health restrictions, lifting restrictions on operating hours for bars, breweries and wineries, while allowing indoor playgrounds and arcades to reopen at limited capacity.



No arrests have been made.

The shooting comes on the first weekend bars in Los Angeles County have been allowed to stay open later.

An investigation is ongoing.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sherman oakslos angeleslos angeles countybarshootinginvestigationdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA Democrats sharpen messaging against Newsom recall
2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain
101 Freeway closed in downtown LA for 6th Street Viaduct construction
California Dreaming: The Future of the Golden State | Part 2
250 unaccompanied migrant children to arrive at Pomona Fairplex facility
Activists, union members rally in Los Angeles for May Day
Marilyn Manson denies abuse allegations from Esmé Bianco
Show More
Oscar-winner Olympia Dukakis dies at 89
Medina Spirit wins 147th Kentucky Derby
NB 5 Freeway reopens near Gorman after trailer crash spills asphalt
LA County lifts restrictions on operating hours for bars
Long Beach fund raises $90,000 for unaccompanied migrant children
More TOP STORIES News