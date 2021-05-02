At least 3 injured after drive-by shooting at popular Sherman Oaks bar

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10565338" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> L.A. County again eased its COVID-19 health restrictions, lifting restrictions on operating hours for bars, breweries and wineries, while allowing indoor playgrounds and arcades to reopen at limited capacity.

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least three people were injured in a shooting outside a popular bar in Sherman Oaks early Sunday morning, police say.Los Angeles police say the incident started as a verbal altercation that turned physical around 2 a.m. at The Woodman on Ventura Boulevard. At some point, a drive-by shooting occurred, and someone in the crowd fired shots at the car, according to authorities.Two people were transported to an area hospital, and a third was taken by friends to receive treatment. All three suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.The victims, who have not been identified, are two men and a woman, according to officials.No arrests have been made.The shooting comes on the first weekend bars in Los Angeles County have been allowed to stay open later.An investigation is ongoing.