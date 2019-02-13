3 killed in Newport Beach home, police say

An investigation is underway after three people were found dead inside of a Newport Beach home in an upscale gated community.The incident happened at about 9 p.m. at the Bonita Canyon community off of Palazzo.The ages and genders of the three people killed were not released. It wasn't immediately clear how they died.A male is being detained for questioning. No other information about the person was released.Police said there were no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community.