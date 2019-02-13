3 killed in Newport Beach home, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation is underway after three people were found dead inside of a Newport Beach home Wednesday night, police say.

By ABC7.com staff
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
An investigation is underway after three people were found dead inside of a Newport Beach home in an upscale gated community.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. at the Bonita Canyon community off of Palazzo.

The ages and genders of the three people killed were not released. It wasn't immediately clear how they died.

A male is being detained for questioning. No other information about the person was released.

Police said there were no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationmurderNewport BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Heavy rain to start blowing into SoCal Thursday morning
Parents speak out about losing son to fentanyl overdose
Severe turbulence rocks flight from OC
Uber, LAPD join forces in new campaign to help stop sexual assault
Altadena: Search underway for missing 11-year-old girl
Mandatory evacuation orders issued for Holy Fire burn area
Deceased boy's mother testifies about herbalist's advice
Arrest made after boy, 10, shot in head on 15 Fwy in Phelan
Show More
3-minute brownie and truffle recipes for your Valentine
LA sex assault suspect killed in North Carolina police shooting
Oxnard man, 21, arrested for alleged sex with 12-year-old
Visitors will need to trek through snow, ice to see Yosemite's firefall
NC police arrest woman in brazen hit-run caught on camera
More News