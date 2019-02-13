3 killed in Newport Beach home, police say

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --An investigation is underway after three people were found dead inside of a Newport Beach home in an upscale gated community.
The incident happened at about 9 p.m. at the Bonita Canyon community off of Palazzo.
The ages and genders of the three people killed were not released. It wasn't immediately clear how they died.
A male is being detained for questioning. No other information about the person was released.
Police said there were no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community.