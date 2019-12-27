Man killed trying to save daughters during Hemet apartment fire; 2 young girls also killed

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- A father died after rushing into a burning Hemet apartment building to rescue his two young children who were also killed in the massive fire Friday morning, police say.

The blaze erupted at about 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Alessandro Street and Latham Avenue. Investigators believe the fire started in the unit where the family lived.

The 41-year-old father and his two daughters, ages 4 and 12, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hemet police.

"He went back inside to rescue other family members who were not able to get out. And then he wasn't seen alive after that," a Hemet police spokesperson said.

An 8-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital in grave condition, authorities said.

The conditions of the two other family members, a mother and newborn, were not immediately available.

Video from the scene showed neighbors being rushed out of their homes as firefighters raced to put out the flames on the second story of the building. Several of the more than 40 residents in the complex have been displaced, police said.

An investigation continues into the cause of the fire.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
