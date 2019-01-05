3 men killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Torrance bowling alley

A late-night fight at a Torrance bowling alley turned deadly, killing three men and injuring four.

By ABC7.com staff
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
Three men are dead and four others are injured following a shooting at a Torrance bowling alley, police say.

Torrance police responded to reports of shots fired at 11:54 p.m. Friday at Gable House Bowl, located at 22501 Hawthorne Boulevard

Officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds inside the location. Three male victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not immediately released, pending notification of their families.

Two others were transported to a local hospital for their injuries, while two more opted to seek their own medical attention, Torrance police said.

There were no reports of injuries to employees of the business.

Police said they were working to identify the suspects involved in the shooting.

According to witnesses, the shooting stemmed from a brawl at the bowling alley.

Wes Hamad, a 29-year-old Torrance resident, was at the bowling alley with his 13-year-old niece and cousin when he saw a "huge fight" break out. Hamad said the altercation, which lasted about five minutes, blocked the entrance of bowling alley and devolved into "complete chaos."

"I grabbed my niece and started running toward the far end of the bowling alley," he said. "As we were running, we heard 15 shots."

Hamad said he saw a woman crying over a man who was had multiple gunshot wounds in his head and neck.

Another bystander, Dana Scott, said there was a group of women that got into a fight inside the building. As they were fighting, men got involved and about a minute later, gunshots were heard.

Once the gunshots rang out, people ducked and ran to safety, Scott said.

Gable House Bowl is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and a full arcade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
