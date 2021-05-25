91 Freeway shootings: 3 more vehicles struck in separate incidents in Riverside, shattering windows

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Three more vehicles on Monday were struck by BBs or pellets in separate incidents on the 91 Freeway, prolonging a disturbing and dangerous trend that has plagued Southern California freeways recently.

The Monday morning incidents occurred within minutes of one other near the Tyler Avenue exit. No injuries were reported.

Shortly before 8 a.m., motorist Luther Castro said he heard a loud noise. That's when he saw the vehicle's rear window was shattered.

"We're traveling on the 91 west, on our way to work my friend's car was shot and then the other vehicle, the truck, was shot," Castro said, "and then this third vehicle that I didn't even know about."

Castro said he told the California Highway Patrol everything he heard and saw. But did he see who actually did the shooting?

"No, the only thing that I saw was like a car swerving off as soon as we pulled over -- but that could have been anybody," he said.

Orange County and Riverside County police said at least eight freeway shootings occurred over the weekend and Monday. No description of a suspect or vehicle being sought was available, but investigators said all of the incidents have been similar.

