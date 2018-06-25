3 pedestrians killed in Bloomington crash

Three pedestrians were struck and killed when a car veered out of control in Bloomington Sunday night.Police say a Dodge Challenger was heading eastbound on Slover Avenue around 8:35 p.m. when the driver lost control and the car left the roadway, crashing into four pedestrians on the sidewalk and then striking the wall of a building.Three of the pedestrians died at the scene and the fourth was transported to a local hospital.The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the collision.