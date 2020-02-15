ARLETA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three teenagers were shot, one fatally, Friday evening at a Valentine's Day party in Arleta, authorities said.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting was reported about 10:45 p.m. at a house in the 13400 block of Rangoon Street, near Canterbury Avenue.
News video showed LAPD officers and firefighter-paramedics arriving to a chaotic scene at the home.
A 16-year-old boy was seen lying on the floor of the garage, where he was pronounced dead. He was not immediately identified.
Two other victims -- a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man -- were wounded. An ambulance transported the younger survivor to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition. The condition of the 19-year-old, who transported himself to the medical center, was unknown.
Whether one or more individuals opened fire was unclear, police said. No descriptions were available.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
3 teenagers shot, 1 fatally, at Valentine's Day house party in Arleta, LAPD says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More