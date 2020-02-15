3 teenagers shot, 1 fatally, at Valentine's Day house party in Arleta, LAPD says

ARLETA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three teenagers were shot, one fatally, Friday evening at a Valentine's Day party in Arleta, authorities said.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting was reported about 10:45 p.m. at a house in the 13400 block of Rangoon Street, near Canterbury Avenue.News video showed LAPD officers and firefighter-paramedics arriving to a chaotic scene at the home.A 16-year-old boy was seen lying on the floor of the garage, where he was pronounced dead. He was not immediately identified.Two other victims -- a 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man -- were wounded. An ambulance transported the younger survivor to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition. The condition of the 19-year-old, who transported himself to the medical center, was unknown.Whether one or more individuals opened fire was unclear, police said. No descriptions were available.The motive for the shooting is under investigation.