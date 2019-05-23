3 West Ranch High School students injured when car slams into tree in Stevenson Ranch

STEVENSON RANCH, Calif. (KABC) -- Three high school students may have been speeding when their car lost control and wrapped around a tree in Stevenson Ranch on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at Smoketree and Willowbrook lanes in a gated community near the teens' school, West Ranch High.

AIR7 HD was over the scene around 2 p.m. as Los Angeles County Fire crews extricated one of the teens who was trapped in the front passenger seat. The other two were able to exit the vehicle on their own.

The car sustained significant damage, with the passenger's side smashed in and the windshield dislodged.

The front passenger suffered major injuries and was placed on a stretcher while the others had minor injuries.

The group was only identified as three West Ranch High School seniors.

The California Highway Patrol called the incident a cautionary tale.

"At this point, speed may be a factor for this collision," said CHP Officer Eric Priessman. "It's unfortunate that it's happening at all, it's unfortunate that it's happening at the end of these gentlemen's senior year, but at this point, it's looking like we're just dealing with injuries, and fortunately not a fatality."

No additional information was released.
