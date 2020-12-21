3 wounded after string of shootings in Altadena, authorities say

In the last few hours, there have been several shootings in the Altadena area. There is limited suspect info, but BOLO for three males in a silver/grey possible Nissan Maxima sedan. The shooter, who is the backseat, is a male Black. — LASD Altadena Sheriff’s Station (@ALDLASD) December 21, 2020

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating a string of shootings in upscale areas of Altadena that left three people wounded Sunday afternoon.Three shootings happened in the span of approximately 50 minutes and within a two-mile radius. An additional shooting occurred a few hours later.At two locations, deputies found men who had been struck by gunfire several times, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The most recent shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the 200 block of West Harriet Street, where a man was shot in the lower extremities. His condition is unknown.The Altadena Sheriff's Station says the public should be on the lookout for three males in a silver/grey vehicle, possibly a Nissan Maxima sedan.The first shooting happened at about 12:11 p.m. in the 3100 block of Santa Anita Avenue. It was there that authorities say multiple gunshots were heard and one man was wounded. The victim's condition was unknown, but he is expected to survive.Deputies responding to another shooting call in the 2600 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue, but they did not find anyone injured.In the 3100 block of Olive Avenue, witnesses reported hearing several shots, and when deputies arrived to the scene, they found a man wounded. His condition was also unknown, but he is expected to survive.Investigators are looking into the possibility if the shootings are connected. The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Altadena Sheriff's Station at (626) 798-1131.