3-year-old boy injured in car-to-car shooting on 105 Freeway in Downey

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3-year-old boy was wounded in a car-to-car shooting on the 105 Freeway in Downey and a search was underway for the gunman Wednesday.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of the shooting near Lakewood Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

When they arrived, a 29-year-old man told authorities that he was driving westbound on the freeway when the driver of a black car fired multiple shots at his vehicle. One of the shots struck his 3-year-old son, who was in a car seat in the backseat, in the right leg.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the CHP's Criminal Investigation Unit at (562) 868-0503.
