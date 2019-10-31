318K Southern California Edison customers remain under shutoff consideration amid strong winds, wildfire threat

Over 80,000 Southern California Edison customers across the Southland were without power Wednesday evening as the utility preemptively shut off electricity and considered turning off services for more than 318,000 others to reduce the risk of fire.
The "public safety power shutoff" is aimed at lowering the threat of blazes erupting amid expected windy conditions, SCE said.
The most widespread outages in Southern California were in Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties, with 14,682, 33,095 and 8,601 customers affected, respectively. In the central region, 12,879 customers in Kern County were without power.
Areas without power or under consideration for a shut-off as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30:
The outages are planned as the region braces for the high potential of fire danger with the strongest Santa Ana wind event of the season expected through Thursday.
Over 95,000 customers in Los Angeles County could be in the dark, and power could also go out for more than 98,000 customers in Ventura County and 56,000 in San Bernardino County.
Meanwhile nearly 54,000 customers in Riverside County face shutoffs, as well as more than 10,000 in Kern County and more than 3,000 in Orange County.
