A preliminary-magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck near the Riverside County community of Idyllwild on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake's epicenter was located about 14 miles southwest of Palms Springs when it occurred at 5:33 a.m. Few people in heavily populated areas nearby reported feeling the temblor, perhaps owing to its depth of 11 miles.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.