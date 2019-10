A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was recorded in the Ridgecrest area Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was recorded in the Ridgecrest area Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The temblor comes months after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck in the Mojave Desert's Searles Valley , rattling nerves on the Fourth of July and resulting in minor injuries and a structure fire in Ridgecrest.It is unclear if this most recent earthquake caused any damage or injuries.According to the USGS, dozens of people in the Ridgecrest and Trona areas reported feeling the quake.