3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Hermosa Beach area, USGS says

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

3.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Hermosa Beach

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude-3.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach Saturday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake, which was centered nearly four miles off the beach, struck around 6:55 p.m. at a depth of about 7.8 miles.

Eyewitness News received several calls into the newsroom from people who described feeling a single, strong jolt. The quake was also felt at Los Angeles International Airport.

LAX tweeted that operations are normal but they would check all the terminals and airfield as a precaution.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.





EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hermosa beachredondo beachlos angeles countyearthquakeusgs
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tawny Kitaen, actress who appeared in '80s music videos, dies at 59
Time Square shooting injures 3, including 4-year-old; police search for person of interest
Chinese rocket debris expected to plunge toward Earth this weekend
Gathering for Anthony Avalos on what would've been his 13th birthday
Riverside police shoot, kill suspect armed with handgun, officials say
Cal Lutheran University holds in-person graduation ceremony
4 children, 2 adults hospitalized after fire erupts at Victorville home
Show More
Obama family dog Bo dies
Inmate attacks female custody assistant at LA jail
Video of Lancaster arrest sparks protest against LASD
Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack
Pregnant SoCal woman with COVID faced life-or-death dilemma
More TOP STORIES News