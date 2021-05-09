3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Hermosa Beach area, USGS says

The quake, which was centered nearly four miles off the beach, struck around 6:55 p.m. at a depth of about 7.8 miles.
Eyewitness News received several calls into the newsroom from people who described feeling a single, strong jolt. The quake was also felt at Los Angeles International Airport.
LAX tweeted that operations are normal but they would check all the terminals and airfield as a precaution.
No damage or injuries were immediately reported.
Tonight's M3.7 off Hermosa Beach is near the Palos Verdes fault with a compatible thrust faulting mechanism. Caltech's fault associator gives it 46% chance of being on the PV fault. Second quake today and third this week in that vicinity.https://t.co/LPc4M2DkDn pic.twitter.com/jOPhbGVhQW— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) May 9, 2021