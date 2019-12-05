3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Ridgecrest area, USGS says

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Ridgecrest area early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The USGS said the quake hit at approximately at 12:55 a.m. and was centered 6.2 miles southwest from Ridgecrest.
The quake had a depth of 4.9 miles.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
In July, the Ridgecrest area was hit hard by two powerful temblors that registered at over 6.0 magnitude. On July 4, a 6.4 earthquake rocked the area, and a 7.1-magnitude temblor hit the next day.
Each quake was felt across Southern California.
Since then, aftershocks have continued hitting the area.
The early morning temblor occurred hours after a magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattled Orange County Wednesday night.
