3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Ridgecrest area, USGS says

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Ridgecrest area early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The USGS said the quake hit at approximately at 12:55 a.m. and was centered 6.2 miles southwest from Ridgecrest.The quake had a depth of 4.9 miles.There were no immediate reports of damage.In July, the Ridgecrest area was hit hard by two powerful temblors that registered at over 6.0 magnitude. On July 4, a 6.4 earthquake rocked the area, and a 7.1-magnitude temblor hit the next day.Each quake was felt across Southern California.Since then, aftershocks have continued hitting the area.The early morning temblor occurred hours after a magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattled Orange County Wednesday night.