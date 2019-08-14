4 die in Lancaster crash after driver runs red light, officials say

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Four people and a dog died in a crash in Lancaster apparently caused by a driver running a red light, authorities say.The crash happened just after noon Wednesday in the area of Avenue H and 30th Street West.A car heading westbound ran the red light at the intersection and slammed into another vehicle heading in the northbound direction, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.All three people in the northbound vehicle were ejected in the crash. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene and the third died at a hospital.The driver who ran the red light also died at the hospital.The force of the impact left one of the vehicles a mangled wreck at the scene, with debris and personal belongings scattered all over the roadway.A dog died at the scene and another dog was transported to a medical facility.