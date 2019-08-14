4 die in Lancaster crash after driver runs red light, officials say

By ABC7.com staff
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Four people and a dog died in a crash in Lancaster apparently caused by a driver running a red light, authorities say.

The crash happened just after noon Wednesday in the area of Avenue H and 30th Street West.

A car heading westbound ran the red light at the intersection and slammed into another vehicle heading in the northbound direction, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

All three people in the northbound vehicle were ejected in the crash. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene and the third died at a hospital.

The driver who ran the red light also died at the hospital.

The force of the impact left one of the vehicles a mangled wreck at the scene, with debris and personal belongings scattered all over the roadway.

A dog died at the scene and another dog was transported to a medical facility.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lancasterlos angeles countytraffic fatalitiesfatal crashtraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP honors fallen Officer Moye on organization's 90th anniversary
LASD has 'criminal investigation' into its own watchdog
Teen sought in fatal shooting of his sister in Lancaster
Charges dismissed against former LAPD commander
Statue of Liberty inscription is about Europeans: Trump official
6 police officers shot in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE
Stolen Montebello police cruiser found in Angeles National Forest
Show More
$10,000 reward offered for information on missing Monrovia woman
Orangutan in North Dakota zoo plays recorder for visitors
ShakeAlertLA: USGS, Garcetti announce updated release of quake app
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
Overturned dump truck spills gravel on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
More TOP STORIES News