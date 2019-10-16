40 detained after SWAT team raids illegal gambling location in Long Beach, police say

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Forty people were detained early Wednesday morning when police issued search warrants at an illegal gambling location in Long Beach, authorities said.

A SWAT team assisted in the raid, which took place about 3:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

It was not immediately clear how many of the detained individuals were formally arrested.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
