LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Forty people were detained early Wednesday morning when police issued search warrants at an illegal gambling location in Long Beach, authorities said.
A SWAT team assisted in the raid, which took place about 3:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
It was not immediately clear how many of the detained individuals were formally arrested.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
40 detained after SWAT team raids illegal gambling location in Long Beach, police say
