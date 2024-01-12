NB 405 closed in Sherman Oaks as CHP investigates crash, shooting

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver was shot on the 405 Freeway in the Sherman Oaks area. Police shut down northbound lanes as they investigated the scene.

The incident was first reported shortly after 5 a.m. as a Chevy Bolt that slammed into the center divider on the northbound side of the freeway near the Burbank Boulevard off-ramp.

Officers and paramedics arrived to find a driver with a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect information was available. Police say road rage is a possible factor in the shooting.

Early morning traffic was backed up on the northbound side of the freeway as authorities conducted an investigation at the scene. Two northbound lanes were open for several hours while three others remained closed.

Shortly after 8 a.m., CHP shut down all northbound lanes again as officers scoured the area for evidence. No estimate was given of when the closure would be lifted. Lanes remained closed at 11 a.m.

Editorial note: An earlier version of this story stated the incident happened in Van Nuys, but the location is in the neighboring Sherman Oaks neighborhood.