405 Freeway: Multiple NB lanes closed in Torrance after fatal multi-car crash involving pedestrian
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday morning prompted the closure of four northbound lanes on the 405 Freeway in Torrance, nearly bringing traffic to a standstill as the morning commute got underway, officials said.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
