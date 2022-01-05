Traffic

405 Freeway: Multiple NB lanes closed in Torrance after fatal multi-car crash involving pedestrian

EMBED <>More Videos

405 Freeway: Multiple NB lanes closed in Torrance after fatal crash

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday morning prompted the closure of four northbound lanes on the 405 Freeway in Torrance, nearly bringing traffic to a standstill as the morning commute got underway, officials said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlos angeles countytorrancetraffic fatalitiescalifornia highway patrolroad closure
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Most COVID patients at LA County hospitals not admitted for virus
Testing company confirms 1st known case of 'flurona' in SoCal
2 bicyclists killed during hit-and-run crash in Chatsworth
Orange County Deputy DA Kelly Ernby dies of COVID at age 46
LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger tests positive for COVID
Rare case of 'flurona' - flu and coronavirus - reported in Israel
Why business is booming at this Beverly Hills gun store
Show More
Evidence emerging cloth masks are not as effective as N95 masks
Powerball lottery jackpot at $610M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider robbed at gunpoint
COVID-positive patients surge past 2K mark in LA County hospitals
A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November
More TOP STORIES News