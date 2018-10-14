405 Fwy crash in North Hills injures 40 people, shuts down lanes

Firefighters say approximately 40 people were evaluated after a multi-vehicle crash involving a bus that crashed through the center divider on the 405 Freeway in North Hills.

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Firefighters say approximately 40 people were evaluated after a multi-vehicle crash involving a bus that crashed through the center divider on the 405 Freeway in North Hills on Sunday.

All southbound lanes are shut down at Nordhoff Street due to the collision, which happened about 1 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Fire officials said a bus-and-vehicle crash caused more collisions after the bus hit the freeway divider. Footage from AIR7 HD showed the damaged transit bus and a piece of the divider completely torn down.



A total of 40 patients were reported, 25 of which were transported by ambulance, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Five people are in serious condition, officials said.

The CHP said a Sigalert is in place for an unknown duration.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
