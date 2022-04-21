deals

Got the munchies? These LA-area food spots are offering deals and discounts for 4/20

Here's where you can score those dope 4/20 discounts.
Got the munchies? Here's where you can get cheap 4/20 deals

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- April is typically a pretty eventful month for the cannabis industry, with 4/20 celebrations being held all over the country - and there are several deals to feed your appetite.

Here's where you can score special 4/20 discounts.

Del Taco



If you're a rewards member, you can pick up Del Taco's 4/20 Rollerdaze special for only $4.20.

It includes five of its new chicken cheddar rollers. The offer is only valid on Wednesday and is limited to one deal per purchase.

Smashburger


Craving a burger? Smashburger is offering four of its burgers for $20.

The offer applies only for a single beef burger and excludes brisket, chicken, turkey, and black bean. You can use promo code "420" if you're ordering on the Smashburger app or website.

DKs Donuts



The first 420 customers at the donut shop in Santa Monica will get a free coffee and donut.

