Got the munchies? These LA-area food spots are offering deals and discounts for 4/20

Del Taco

Smashburger

DKs Donuts

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- April is typically a pretty eventful month for the cannabis industry, with 4/20 celebrations being held all over the country - and there are several deals to feed your appetite.Here's where you can score special 4/20 discounts.If you're a rewards member, you can pick up Del Taco's 4/20 Rollerdaze special for only $4.20.It includes five of its new chicken cheddar rollers. The offer is only valid on Wednesday and is limited to one deal per purchase.Craving a burger? Smashburger is offering four of its burgers for $20.The offer applies only for a single beef burger and excludes brisket, chicken, turkey, and black bean. You can use promo code "420" if you're ordering on the Smashburger app or website.The first 420 customers at the donut shop in Santa Monica will get a free coffee and donut.