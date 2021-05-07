4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near Truckee

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Truckee Thursday night.According to the USGS, the quake's epicenter was registered near Independence Lake which is northwest of Lake Tahoe.There were several reports of shaking felt as far away as Sacramento, Carson City, and even in the East Bay.A few minutes before the 4.7 quake hit the area was rattled by a 3.2 earthquake.At this time it is unknown if there was any damage or injuries.