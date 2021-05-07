4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near Truckee

According to the USGS, the quake's epicenter was registered near Independence Lake which is northwest of Lake Tahoe.
There were several reports of shaking felt as far away as Sacramento, Carson City, and even in the East Bay.
Shake intensity map shows the #earthquakes in #Sierra felt across parts of #BayArea tonight. Did you feel it? #earthquake #Truckee pic.twitter.com/MYM32LwT0V— Sandhya Patel (@SandhyaABC7) May 7, 2021
A few minutes before the 4.7 quake hit the area was rattled by a 3.2 earthquake.
At this time it is unknown if there was any damage or injuries.
