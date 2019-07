EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake struck 16 miles from the Coso Junction in Inyo County at approximately 5:42 p.m.According to the USGS, the quake struck at a depth of just over one mile.There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.Aftershocks continue hitting the area after two powerful temblors hit near Ridgecrest on July 4 and July 5.