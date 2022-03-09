SoFi Stadium altercation: 49ers fan emerges from medically induced coma, family spokesperson says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11538623" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Inglewood officials publicly identified the man who was arrested and released on bail in connection with a fight outside SoFi Stadium during the NFC title game.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 5 weeks after being critically injured in an altercation outside SoFi Stadium, a 49ers fan who underwent a surgical procedure on his skull has emerged from a medically induced coma, a family spokesperson said Wednesday.Daniel Luna remains hospitalized and is expected to be released to physical rehabilitation sometime this month, the spokesperson said in a statement to ABC7.Luna "remains significantly disabled by the attack against him at SoFi Stadium, but is hoping to return to his restaurant someday and return to cooking and all his wonderful customers," the statement said.Luna was hospitalized at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after he pushed a man from behind and was then punched, fell and struck his head on the ground during the NFC championship game between the 49ers and the Rams, officials said, citing surveillance video of the confrontation.For several days, police sought the man who threw a punch based on a blurry video and the license plate of a car in the stadium's parking lot. On Feb. 4, they announced the arrest of Los Angeles resident Bryan Alexis Cifuentes-Rossell, 33, for investigation of assault by means to produce great bodily injury. He was released on $30,000 bail.That same day, Luna underwent right hemicraniectomy, "which is a very serious surgery where they have to remove part of the skull in order to relieve pressure on the brain," attorney Jonathan Davis said in an interview with ABC7 several days after the procedure.