5 arrested in Rancho Cucamonga smash-and-grab robbery at jewelry store

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Five men were arrested in a smash-and-grab robbery at a Rancho Cucamonga jewelry store following a months-long investigation.
The crime happened in September 2023 at Gemma's Jewelers.
Investigators say two of the suspects rushed into the store as two others held the door open, smashing display cases with hammers and stealing $200,000 in jewelry. The suspects fled the scene that day in a white Audi SUV.
After a five-month investigation, the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station announced the arrest of five men:
The sheriff's department says all five are believed to have been involved in other jewelry robberies and smash-and-grabs in San Bernardino County and surrounding counties.
Anyone with more information on this case is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station at 909-477-2800. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visiting the We-Tip Hotline.