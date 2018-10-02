5 cars set on fire in Huntington Beach arson spree

An arson spree in Huntington Beach left five cars consumed by flames overnight.Police say the vehicles were all reported on fire within about an hour's span, in a five-block area near the beach.Residents say they were woken up around 2 a.m. by sirens.Neighborhood resident Johnny Stakich saw his neighbor's truck go up in flames."He's owned that truck since 1991, bought and paid for," Stakich said. "He's a local gardener here, he's been doing that for about 30 years. So unfortunate for him."The fires happened in the areas of 14th, 16th, 19th and 20th streets.Three of the vehicles were destroyed and two others were damaged.No injuries were reported and police don't have a suspect description.Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntington Beach Police Department.