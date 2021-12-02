Southbound 5 Freeway temporarily shuts down in Burbank following crash

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A crash on the 5 Freeway in Burbank temporarily prompted all southbound lanes to be shut down early Thursday morning.The crash happened just past the Hollywood Way offramp sometime around 5 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.It's unclear what caused the crash, but dense fog across Southern California was creating dangerous driving conditions in some areas.The crash did not appear to be fatal but authorities said one person was transported to a hospital in critical condition.The far right lane was reopened to drivers by 7 a.m. as the investigation continued.