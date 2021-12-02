Traffic

Southbound 5 Freeway temporarily shuts down in Burbank following crash

By ABC7.com staff
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A crash on the 5 Freeway in Burbank temporarily prompted all southbound lanes to be shut down early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just past the Hollywood Way offramp sometime around 5 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but dense fog across Southern California was creating dangerous driving conditions in some areas.

The crash did not appear to be fatal but authorities said one person was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The far right lane was reopened to drivers by 7 a.m. as the investigation continued.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
