2 killed in suspected DUI crash on 5 Fwy in Santa Fe Springs; southbound lanes closed

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 2:22PM
Two people were killed in a suspected DUI crash on the 5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs, prompting the closure of most southbound lanes Tuesday morning.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a suspected DUI crash on the 5 Freeway in Santa Fe Springs, prompting the closure of most southbound lanes Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Carmenita Road exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Sgt. Florentino Olivera said a Honda crashed into a big rig that was pulled over on the side of the freeway, killing two passengers inside the car.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital in unknown condition and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

All but one lane of the southbound side of the freeway were shut down during the investigation. It's unclear when they would reopen.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

