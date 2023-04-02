The Grapevine section of the southbound 5 Freeway is set to reopen at 8 a.m. Sunday before closing again late Sunday night for repairs following a devastating landslide that occurred just beneath the surface road.

Grapevine section of 5 Freeway to reopen today before another night of repairs following landslide

It was closed overnight between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway because a series of powerful storms triggered the landslide -- undermining the shoulder of the highway.

Caltrans crews are now working to repair the crumbling roadway.

"This project will control damage that's been done and then they do plan to conduct permanent repairs in the future," said Officer Alicia Kolter of California Highway Patrol.

For those traveling south, all traffic will be detoured east on State Route 138 to south State Route 14.

The off-ramps and northbound lanes are not affected.

The southbound lanes will close again for repairs Sunday starting at 11p.m.