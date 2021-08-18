Traffic

Pedestrian killed in crash involving 2 vehicles, including police car, on 5 Fwy in Atwater Village

EMBED <>More Videos

Pedestrian killed in crash involving 2 vehicles, including police car

ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving a police vehicle and a civilian vehicle early Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway in Atwater Village, authorities said.

The collision occurred shortly before 3 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near Hyperion Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. The deceased person was not immediately identified. No other injuries were reported.

A CHP spokesperson did not specify which law enforcement agency's vehicle was involved in the incident.

A SigAlert was issued and three southbound lanes were closed as an investigation was conducted at the crash site, resulting in a backup of traffic even before the morning commute underway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficatwater villagelos angeleslos angeles countytraffic fatalitieschppedestrian struckpedestrian killed
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
San Bernardino County deputy wounded in shooting
Venice hit-and-run: Alleged DUI driver slams into woman, baby
Date night ends in tragedy: Buena Park man killed in hit-and-run
Bauer's attorney cross-examines accuser on 2nd day of hearing
SoCal school districts face learning curve as students return to class
LA County now requiring masks at major outdoor events
Human remains found in wheel well of military plane that left Kabul
Show More
75% of eligible adults in Long Beach have been vaccinated, mayor says
LAUSD COVID testing spots 3,600+ positive cases ahead of school year
'Hamilton' returns to tell his story at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Video gamers may burn over 200 calories in an hour: study
High school in Montebello remains closed for rat infestation
More TOP STORIES News