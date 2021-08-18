Pedestrian killed in crash involving 2 vehicles, including police car, on 5 Fwy in Atwater Village

ATWATER VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving a police vehicle and a civilian vehicle early Wednesday morning on the 5 Freeway in Atwater Village, authorities said.The collision occurred shortly before 3 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near Hyperion Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. The deceased person was not immediately identified. No other injuries were reported.A CHP spokesperson did not specify which law enforcement agency's vehicle was involved in the incident.A SigAlert was issued and three southbound lanes were closed as an investigation was conducted at the crash site, resulting in a backup of traffic even before the morning commute underway.