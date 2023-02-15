WATCH LIVE

5 Freeway over the Grapevine shut down due to snow, officials say

Leanne Suter
Wednesday, February 15, 2023 8:15AM
CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- Both sides of the 5 Freeway over the Grapevine was shut down Tuesday night due to snowfall, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol announced the closure on social media just before 9 p.m.

"At this time north and southbound I-5 is closed due to unsafe road and weather conditions over the Grapevine," CHP tweeted. "Once these conditions improve the I-5 will be reopened."

CHP is working with Caltrans to reopen the freeway, and Caltrans says crews are working to remove the snow.

It's unclear when lanes will reopen.

