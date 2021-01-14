5-year-old boy wounded in La Puente shooting, authorities say

A gunman is sought after a 5-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in La Puente Wednesday night, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 9:15 p.m. in the 14200 block of Nelson Avenue, near Sunkist Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

According to LASD, the shooting happened when the 5-year-old boy was with his mother in the driveway as she was unloading groceries from a car.

His mother rushed him to the hospital, where the boy was treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

LASD said the victim is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Further details, including a suspect description, were not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
la puentelos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentchild shotinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump impeached for 2nd time after Capitol riot
MAP: Most COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in LA County
SoCal coffee seller returns favor for now-struggling barber
Andrew Yang officially announces NYC mayoral run
SoCal Strong: I.E. woodworker makes flags into works of art
Riverside doctor says pharmacies are pivotal in vaccination effort
LA County not ready to expand vaccine eligibility yet
Show More
In video, Trump separates himself from violent supporters
How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in SoCal
COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Disneyland to high demand
Experts dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccine
Olympian Keller charged with taking part in US Capitol riot
More TOP STORIES News