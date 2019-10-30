Hill Fire: 50-acre wildfire breaks out near 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Mandatory evacuations were ordered as a massive fire erupted in Jurupa Valley near the 60 Freeway amid strong Santa Ana winds Wednesday.

The rapidly growing blaze, dubbed the Hill Fire, broke out near Granite Hill Drive and Pyrite Street just before 10 a.m., according to the Cal Fire.

The wildfire quickly jumped from 1 to 50 acres as winds picked up to 20 mph. It was 0% contained as of 11 a.m.

Mandatory evacuationx were issued for the Santiago Estates Mobile Home Park, at 3700 Quartz Canyon Road, and the Bravo Estates Mobile Home Park, located at 4080 Pedley Road.

Highway 60 was closed in both directions in the area, Cal Fire said.

No injuries or structure damage were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
