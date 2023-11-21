WATCH LIVE

2 LAPD officers rushed to hospital after crash on 57 Fwy in Fullerton, NB lanes closed

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 1:01PM
Two LAPD officers were injured in a crash on the 57 Freeway in Fullerton, prompting the closure of all northbound lanes Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near the Yorba Linda Boulevard exit around 2 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol traffic log.

Details about the circumstances surrounding the collision were not available, but two ambulances on the freeway were seen rushing the officers to the hospital, possibly UCI Medical Center.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

