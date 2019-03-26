Crime & Safety

6 people at Palms Middle School experience illness after contact with unknown substance

Six people at Palms Middle School are experiencing "mild illness" after possibly inhaling or ingesting an unknown substance on Tuesday, according to fire officials.

PALMS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Six people at Palms Middle School were transported to area hospitals for "mild illness" after possibly inhaling or ingesting an unknown substance on Tuesday, according to fire officials.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to the campus at 10860 W. Woodbine Street in Palms at approximately 10 a.m. to investigate.

The ages and genders of the victims were not released. It's unclear if those six people were students, teachers or staff.

The victims were transported for further medical evaluation, fire officials said.
