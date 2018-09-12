6 dead, including suspect, in Bakersfield shootings, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Six people were killed in separate but related shootings in Bakersfield, officials said, including the suspect who killed himself after a confrontation with a deputy.

By ABC7.com staff
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KABC) --
Six people were killed in two separate but related shootings in Bakersfield, officials said.

The suspect is among the six fatalities, killing himself after being confronted by a sheriff's deputy, officials said.

The incident was first reported around 5:20 p.m. when deputies responded to a trucking business on a report of shots being fired.

Apparently a husband and wife showed up at the business and confronted someone there, and the husband shot and killed that person, police said.

He then turned and shot and killed his wife, officials said.

Another person then showed up. The husband shot at him and then chased him around the building to the front of Bear Mountain sporting goods store and killed him there.

The husband - the suspect in the shootings - then drove to a residential home on Breckenridge Road, shot two more people and then went to Fillmore Avenue, where he hijacked a vehicle. A woman and child in the vehicle escaped safely.

The suspect drove down Edison Highway, where a deputy saw the suspect and confronted him. The suspect then shot himself in the chest and died at the scene. The deputy did not fire in the confrontation.

Officials are executing search warrants at multiple locations and interviewing at least 30 witnesses.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shooting
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pregnant IE woman to be taken off life support after alleged DUI crash
Valencia shopping center evacuated after bank bomb threat
Hyundai brings out second-generation Veloster
Iconic pink selfie wall on Melrose vandalized
VIDEO: Man dragged by own car in Silver Lake carjacking
Residents file lawsuit, say Long Beach mobile homes are sinking
Hello Kitty Grand Cafe opens Friday in Irvine
Video: Harvey Weinstein encounter with alleged victim
Show More
LA deputies raid East LA pot dispensaries
Woman in custody after body found in Harbor Gateway backyard
Federal partnership helps reduce crime in Compton
LA County supervisors vote in favor of rent cap in unincorporated areas
Hundreds of BTS fans line up days ahead of Oakland concert
More News