6 injuries reported as vehicles hit Goodwill store in Placentia strip mall

Five people were injured when two vehicles crashed and hit a Goodwill store at a strip mall in Placentia, officials said.

PLACENTIA, Calif. (KABC) --
Six people were injured when two vehicles crashed and hit a Goodwill store at a strip mall in Placentia, officials said.

Orange County firefighters responded to 1101 E. Imperial Highway for a report of two vehicles involved in a collision into a building with multiple victims.

Placentia police say the two vehicles collided first, pushing them into the store.

Six people were injured, including one shopper and five people in the vehicles. The 88-year-old female driver of one vehicle was taken to a local hospital.

Police described all of the injuries as minor.

Footage from the scene shows a large SUV halfway into the glass storefront and a smaller vehicle behind it.
