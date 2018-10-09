6 injuries reported as vehicles hit Goodwill store in Placentia strip mall

Six people were injured when two vehicles crashed and hit a Goodwill store at a strip mall in Placentia, officials said.Orange County firefighters responded to 1101 E. Imperial Highway for a report of two vehicles involved in a collision into a building with multiple victims.Placentia police say the two vehicles collided first, pushing them into the store.Six people were injured, including one shopper and five people in the vehicles. The 88-year-old female driver of one vehicle was taken to a local hospital.Police described all of the injuries as minor.Footage from the scene shows a large SUV halfway into the glass storefront and a smaller vehicle behind it.