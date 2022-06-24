Death investigation underway after bags with unknown contents found on 60 Freeway in Boyle Heights

By ABC7.com staff
Death investigation after bags with unknown contents found off 60 Fwy

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation was underway Friday morning on the 60 Freeway in the Boyle Heights area where some plastic bags with unknown contents were found, prompting a large police response.

Officers were called to the Soto Street off-ramp on the westbound side of the freeway just after 3 a.m. to investigate a "suspicious circumstance," according to the California Highway Patrol.

That's where multiple plastic bags were discovered next to an electrical utility box. Authorities did not confirm what the bags contained, but the incident was being treated as a death investigation, according to St. Ivan Sanchez.

Authorities said homeless individuals in the area first noticed a foul odor Thursday and notified a nearby construction crew who then alerted the CHP.

CHP Officer Roberto Gomez said that smell is indicative of possible remains. Additional details were not immediately available.

The Soto Street off-ramp was expected to remain closed until at least 10 a.m.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Related topics:
boyle heightslos angeleslos angeles countychpplastic bagsfreewaydeath investigation
