Road rage shooting on 60 Freeway in Industry leaves 1 hospitalized, CHP says; suspect at large

INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- A gunshot victim was hospitalized Thursday morning after being shot on the 60 Freeway in Industry in a confrontation that was being investigated as a road rage incident, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 6 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway, near Crossroads Parkway, according to the CHP.

Highway Patrol officers and Los Angeles County firefighters arrived at the scene, where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The individual was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

The westbound side of the freeway was closed for just over 30 minutes as investigators scoured the pavement for evidence. All lanes were later reopened.

Officers were also seen examining a car parked on the right shoulder. The vehicle was later towed away.

A preliminary investigation indicated that road rage was the apparent motive for the shooting, a CHP spokesperson told ABC7.

The suspected shooter fled in a black pickup truck and remained at large, according to the Highway Patrol. No additional details about the suspect or the vehicle were immediately available.