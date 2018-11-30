EARTHQUAKE

Alaska earthquake: 7.0-magnitude quake rocks buildings in Anchorage, tsunami warning issued

A tsunami warning has been issued after an earthquake hit Alaska. (USGS)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska --
A 7.0-magnitude earthquake has rocked buildings in Anchorage and caused lamp posts and trees to sway, prompting people to run out of offices and seek shelter under office desks.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake Friday morning was centered about 8.5 miles from Alaska's largest city.

MORE: What to do if there's a tsunami watch or warning
Here's what you should do before, during and after a tsunami to stay safe.


The National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami warning for coastal zones of southern Alaska following an earthquake that rocked buildings in downtown Anchorage.
In the next 30 years, scientists predict California will have a massive earthquake. The big question is, are you prepared?


The center said Friday that the warning was in effect for parts of the state's Cook Inlet and the southern Kenai peninsula.

The warning means tsunami waves are expected.

An Associated Press reporter working in downtown Anchorage saw cracks in a two-story building after the quake. It was unclear whether there were injuries.

People went back inside buildings after the earthquake but a smaller aftershock a short time later sent them running back into the streets again.

Alaska averages 40,000 earthquakes per year, with more large quakes than the other 49 states combined.
ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."


Southern Alaska has a high risk of earthquakes due to tectonic plates sliding past each other under the region. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Pacific plate is sliding northwestward and plunges beneath the North American plate in southern Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands.

On March 27, 1964, Alaska was hit by a magnitude 9.2 earthquake, the strongest recorded in U.S. history, centered about 75 miles (120 kilometers) east of Anchorage. The quake, which lasted about 4 minutes, and the tsunami it triggered claimed about 130 lives.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
