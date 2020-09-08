7 shot to death at illegal marijuana grow in Riverside County

AGUANGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Seven people were fatally shot at an apparent illegal marijuana growing operation in the unincorporated area of Aguanga in Riverside County early Monday morning, authorities said.Riverside County sheriff's deputies responded at about 12:30 a.m. Monday to the 45000 block of Highway 371 to investigate a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.When deputies arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.Six other shooting victims were found in the residence - all died from their injuries at the location.Investigators said evidence collected there indicated the residence was being used to "to manufacture and harvest an illicit marijuana operation."More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana and several hundred marijuana plants were found, authorities said in a press release.Deputies searched the area for a suspect but said no one was found, and the suspect or suspects remain outstanding.Authorities said the killings appear to have been an "isolated incident" and there is no threat to the general public.The names of those fatally shot were not immediately released.Aguanga is an unincorporated community about 18 miles east of Temecula.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information regarding the case is asked by the sheriff's department to call (951) 955-2777.