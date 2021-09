LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The southbound 710 Freeway in Long Beach was shut down Monday morning due to a deadly crash.The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. at Anaheim Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.Further details about the incident were not immediately available but one person is believed to have been struck by a car.The freeway closure created significant traffic delays for morning commuters, but it's unclear when it would reopen.